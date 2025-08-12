Taylor Swift Getting Her Ultimate Revenge On Kanye West With New Album? See Why Swifties Think So!

Taylor Swift has entered a new era, and with it have come a whole bunch of new online theories from the Swifties!

…But one may not be so far-fetched!!

So, early Tuesday morning, the pop star announced through an adorable teaser of the upcoming episode of Travis Kelce‘s New Heights podcast that she has a new album coming out soon. And it’s called The Life of a Showgirl. Take a look (below) if you haven’t seen it yet:

Cool, right?! Well, fans are already storming the internet with wild theories about what to expect from the album. And the biggest theory yet?? That it has everything to do with her arch-nemesis, Kanye West! See, people have been noticing that if you type “the life of” into Spotify or Apple Music, the controversial rapper’s 2016 album The Life of Pablo immediately comes up. That project features the infamous track Famous.

Everyone knows the story of the song by now, right? How could you not?! It’s a significant moment in her history! Well, here is a refresher, anyway: in the track, which was released in 2016, Kanye rapped the degrading lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.” He also made a music video with a sex doll that looked like Tay. Disgusting.

Of course, the 35-year-old singer was not okay with it. She specifically said she never approved of Kanye calling her a “bitch.” However, his then-wife Kim Kardashian accused Taylor of lying and claimed the pop star had consented to the lyrics. Kim even released a phone call between Taylor and Ye that seemed to show the musician was down for the song. As a result, the public immediately turned on her, and Taylor went into hiding for a year before emerging again to release Reputation.

Her name was eventually cleared once the full, unedited conversation was released, proving her version of events. And while Taylor could put all this behind her by now, she hasn’t! Instead, it appears she is getting sweet, sweet revenge! How so?

Remember, we said that when you type “the life of” into Apple Music or Spotify, The Life of Pablo is displayed first. Well, fans think Taylor named her upcoming new album The Life of a Showgirl so that it is at the top of the results, taking over from Kanye’s project! Wow! She’s hitting him where it hurts most — his wallet and his ego!

Adding fuel to the theory? It appears the main color for her upcoming album is orange. You know what else is orange? The Life of Pablo album cover! One fan who noticed all this wrote on TikTok:

“Am I going crazy or did anyone else notice that??? and his album was orange … bye she’s perfect”

Genius!

Other fans totally agreed, saying in the comments:

“So her orange album really did end up being Karma……..” “She really is a mastermind and I love that about her lol” “What if it really was karma but she changed the name to give him his karma” “She’s always 10 steps ahead” “honestly, I love that shes been getting back at him in a strategic business way since he never stops talking about her and never making a dime for it.” “This album is definitely Reputation part 2” “literally KARMA” “She is so petty in the best way”

One thing we know about Taylor Swift, nothing is accidental! She is also the best at revenge! We wouldn’t be surprised if this was her plan all along!

But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you buy the theory? Sound OFF in the comments!

