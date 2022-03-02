Kim Kardashian Wins Divorce Battle Against Kanye & Officially Changes Her Name!

Whoa, this is huge! Kim Kardashian is officially a single woman after winning her latest divorce battle against ex-husband Kanye West.

As of Wednesday morning, she will never again, legally or otherwise, be known as Kim Kardashian West — she is back to being her own independent woman, TV star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian.

According to TMZ, Kim attended Wednesday’s court hearing via video call — but Ye didn’t bother to show up at all. Sounds familiar.

Kim has been trying to restore her single status for quite some time, telling the judge in December that she “very much” desired to dissolve the marriage — but that her ex wasn’t being cooperative.

This time thankfully he finally was. Kanye’s legal team made good on his surprise earlier statement saying he actually wanted to “expedite the dissolution of” his marriage by not objecting to Kim restoring her single status. However, the lawyer did list three conditions. Of course…

First, Ye wants to reserve the right to get reimbursed money that’s meant to be divided up in case either of them dies. Whoa, what? Is that just a boilerplate legal add-on or is he thinking about one of them dying?? Lawyers, weigh in!

In any case, that was the only condition the judge accepted. These other two got smacked down!

The second was that Kim could not transfer any assets she had in trust. (Why should her ex have any say over that?) The third was that if Kim remarries, she’ll have to waive her right to marital privilege — you know, that thing where you can’t be forced to testify against your spouse.

Um, WTF? Like we said, the judge denied those last two, but why would that third one even enter into it? Right off, it makes us wonder if Ye is that worried about how serious things are getting with Pete Davidson. He really thinks Kim is anywhere near getting married again?!

But then we’re wondering… why is he thinking about testifying against her man’s communications? What legal battle is Ye foreseeing? And of course, again, WHY SHOULD IT BE ANY BUSINESS OF HIS what she chooses to do if she does get married again? Just odd stuff here.

What do YOU think of Kanye’s latest legal move there? What does it all mean?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

And big congrats to Kim Kardashian!

[Image via WENN/Avalon.]