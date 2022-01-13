Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Pack On The PDA For Laid-Back Los Angeles Date Night!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are stepping out and showing off some of the most touchy-feely PDA we’ve ever seen from ’em! And we LOVE it!

Pim took El Lay by storm on Tuesday night, showing up in the city’s central Fairfax District to enjoy the perfect American date night fare: pizza for dinner and ice cream for dessert!

Related: Martha Stewart Is Apparently A Big Fan Of Pim?! Who Knew!

TMZ grabbed pics of the pair, and it’s clear to see they’re getting way more comfortable in public with each other. They eased into a booth at LA eatery Jon & Vinny’s for ‘za at the start of the night, walking in through a private entrance to settle at a back table. Later in the evening, they held hands, chatted coyly, and hugged tightly while waiting for an ice cream nightcap at a nearby Rite Aid. One source even reported the duo was kissing consistently throughout the night, too. Ahhh, to be young and in love like that… LOLz!

As you can see in the pics (HERE), both parties were dressed down for the low-key occasion. And while Pete is wisely wearing a mask while he and Kim embraced in some of the snaps, you can also tell that there’s a big ol’ smile plastered on his face underneath. He’s so happy!

Awww!

As it is, all this PDA pretty much lines up with our previous reporting on the couple’s current status. Perezcious readers will recall how a source opened up earlier this week with details about Kim’s chemistry with the Saturday Night Live star (below):

“She’s super happy and relaxed with him. Pete is super humble, down-to-earth. He doesn’t care about appearances or being cool. With Pete, Kim feels zero pressure to be anything but herself.”

Tuesday night’s pizza-and-ice cream outing would seem to confirm what that insider said, right?! No over-the-top outfits, no red carpet events, just a relaxed outing in the city and a lot of low-key fun between two well-matched partners! For a notorious homebody like Kim, it seems to fit well!

Related: Kim Has A Very Smart Take On Estranged Husband Kanye West’s New Love Interest!

Of course, that doesn’t mean Kim doesn’t enjoy the finer things, too. After all, she and Pete did just take a private plane out to the Bahamas for a high-end beach-front getaway earlier this month. But it’s nice to know the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her man are versatile enough to live like the rest of us and grab a slice every now and then, too. Ha!

What do U make of Pim’s date night, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your opinion on the outing down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/MEGA/WENN]