Kim Kardashian Feels Great About Kanye West Dating Julia Fox -- For THIS Smart Reason!

Kim Kardashian is actually feeling pretty good about estranged husband Kanye West‘s new romance with actress Julia Fox, thank you very much!

As we’ve been reporting, Kanye is paradoxically pursuing things with the Uncut Gems star while simultaneously being really vocal in his attempts to reconcile with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. Seems like some seriously mixed signals to his ex.

And while we already know for sure that Kim does NOT want to get back together with Ye, it turns out she’s feeling just fine about his new interest in the 31-year-old star!

Related: Kim Posts Playful Bahamas Pics With Pete Davidson Amid Kanye’s Latest Fox Pursuits!

According to TMZ, “sources close to Kim” are coming forward with new info about the reality TV legend’s take on Fox’s presence in Yeezy’s life, and it might not be what you would expect!

For one, insiders say, Kim is “happy to see Kanye out smiling again.” One source told the outlet her main concern is that he ends up being with “a good person.” That’s so remarkably mature!

Also, remember how we’ve been reporting on Julia’s longtime love of the KarJenners and their presence on KUWTK?! Plus the fact that she previously modeled for Kim’s SKIMS shape wear line a couple years before linking up with Kanye??

You’d think that would be awkward city, but this source says Kim sees that as a good thing! After all, the insider alleges, if Ye does become serious with Julia, her prior admiration of Kim would theoretically make it easier to communicate and coparent if need be. An ally is always better than an enemy, even if that comes from an unlikely place!

Makes sense. Nothing wrong with having everybody get along! Let’s just hope Yeezy can behave better regardless…

Anyways, what do y’all make of Kim’s open-minded take on Julia’s presence in Kanye’s life??

[Image via TNYF/WENN/Avalon]