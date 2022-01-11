Martha Stewart Gushes Over 'Cute' Pete Davidson & Mentions Kim Kardashian In Hilarious Post!

No one can resist the charms of Pete Davidson — not even Martha Stewart!

The lifestyle guru took to social media this week to gush over the Saturday Night Live star — a “cute guy with painted fingernails” — after running into him and Antoni Porowski at Nobu Malibu on Monday night.

Related: Pete Remembers Bob Saget Helping Him Through ‘Rough Mental Health Stuff’

In the post, the 80-year-old posed alongside the comedian and the Queer Eye star at the trendy sushi spot, and made sure to note that there was no sign of his girlfriend Kim Kardashian! She began:

“Never know who you’ll bump into at @noburestaurants @nobumalibu. Pete Davidson having dinner with friends, no not @KimKardashian!”

Martha went on to say that Antoni was dining with Ben Levine while a few friends were in town to film the Puppy Bowl and an Ellen DeGeneres Show taping, before bringing it back to Pete:

“Busy busy. But never too busy for good food and friends. Remember, Pete Davidson was one of my fellow roasters on The Justin Bieber Roast a few years back. Now he is on @nbcsnl and in some very funny movies. Cute guy with painted fingernails.”

Don’t forget about the BDE, Martha!

Ch-ch-check out the full post (below).

[Image via Instagram/MEGA/Avalon/WENN]