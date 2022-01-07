Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Had A 'Great Trip' To The Bahamas -- But There's Still One BIG Issue Around Their Romance

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had a wonderful time on their quick trip down to the Bahamas to kick off the New Year!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians vet and her Saturday Night Live-starring boyfriend enjoyed plenty of fun in the sun together that included some super-sexy showing-off by Kim! And Pete’s huge d**k was discussed, as well. Because why not, right?! LOLz!

As the island trip has come to a close, insiders are now speaking out about Pim’s relationship, and it sounds wonderful! Well, maybe for the happy couple, at least. But not necessarily so for Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West…

One source spoke to ET about Pete and Kim’s “great trip,” explaining that the reality TV star’s embattled former partner is not doing so well with the high-profile nature of her new romantic pursuit:

“Pete and Kim had a great time on their trip to the Bahamas and are continuing to have a lot of fun together. Kanye still isn’t too thrilled by Pete and Kim’s relationship, but is doing his best to stay distracted, busy and fulfilled with his own life.”

Oof!

But yeah, he sure is trying to stay distracted — or so it would seem. After all, Ye has been very public with recent romantic outings of his own, taking both Miami and New York by storm alongside Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.

Kanye’s new link to Fox went to another level on Thursday, when Interview magazine published a photo shoot the new couple had done announcing themselves to the world. But it was cringy AF!!! And we’re skeptical of the motives there considering how recently vocal Ye has been about wanting to reconcile with Kim!

But the back-and-forth between Kim and Kanye doesn’t seem to worry the 28-year-old King of Staten Island star.

That same source relayed another message about Pim, explaining how Pete is all in and completely unconcerned with new boo’s past:

“Pete isn’t concerned or threatened by Kanye and is just enjoying his time with Kim. Pete is so attracted to her and thinks she’s so cool and smart. They have amazing chemistry and are really loving their time with each other.”

Cool as can be!

Honestly, we can’t say we’re surprised about how Pete doesn’t seem to be stressing over the Kimye conflict. The dude just oozes laid-back relaxation vibes! And lately he’s been oozing smartwater, too. Ha!!

If there’s one area where Pete is really exceeding expectations, though, it has to do with Kimye’s kids.

A separate source spoke to Us Weekly and dished about how the funnyman is settling into a nice relationship with North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, Psalm, 2, and allll the rest of the KarJenners (below):

“[Pete] has bonded with [Kim’s] entire family … Kim and Pete are very in sync right now. They’re very in step with each other and the relationship is easy. They’re getting closer and closer and are a really great pair. Kim and Pete are absolutely getting more serious.”

That last sentence echoes our previous reporting on Pim’s relationship growth.

And you KNOW it’s serious when the new guy starts bonding with the kids, and the celeb sisters, and even the ever-present momager! Pete is wisely covering all his bases here! And giving all the rest of us some serious boyfriend envy!

We’re just still uncertain about Ye’s apparent reaction to all this. As Kim and Pete continue to get more and more serious, insiders keep revealing unsettling deets about Kanye’s mindset, and so far that’s not a great sign?!

What do U think, Perezcious readers — are we over-thinking Ye’s status related to Kim’s new connection?? Or is there serious discontent looming ahead for Pim’s paradise?! Sound OFF with your thoughts on the matter down in the comments (below)…

