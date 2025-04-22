Got A Tip?

Kanye West

Kanye West Claims He Hasn't Seen Son Saint ‘This Year’ Despite Proof He Has... Then Gets Into Some DISGUSTING Kardashian Conspiracy Theories!

Kanye West Claims He Has Not Seen Son Saint ‘This Year’ Despite Photos Of Them Together In January

Is Kanye West lying about his co-parenting situation with Kim Kardashian?

On Tuesday morning, the embattled rapper took to X (Twitter) to air out grievances he has with the custody arrangement he and Kim share. Ye claimed he has yet to see 9-year-old son Saint in 2025! He wrote in all caps:

“I HAVENT SEEN SAINT THIS YEAR”

Whoa! First off, if that were true… who could blame his mom? Would YOU let your kid go hand out with a guy praising Hitler and walking around with a naked woman? But the thing is, it’s provably UNTRUE!

Page Six was quick to point out photos they obtained of Ye with his three youngest children — Chicago, 7, Psalm, 5, and yes, Saint, too — in Japan in January of this year. In the photos, the four are shopping at a 7-Eleven store in Tokyo’s Ginza district.

Related: Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance In Kim’s Family Easter Post!

So… Did Kanye forget about that? Or is he just attempting to drum up drama and sympathy? Because he then went on to praise himself as a “good father” who should be more involved in the kids’ lives:

“I don’t need to just ‘SEE’ my kids I need to raise them I’m a good dad  I’m a great father to have”

The 47-year-old then went on a typical Kanye rant, claiming in one tweet how his latest song COUSINS, in which he revealed an incestuous relationship he shared with his male cousin as a teen, triggered another memory.

He claims at a family gathering at Kylie Jenner’s house he found a “vintage Playboy magazine” in the living room all the children played in:

“The day Kobe died we all went to Kylie’s house and they in a stand next to the couch in the front living room were vintage Playboy magazine strategically placed with in arms reach of every child in that house which was every half black baby”

What does he mean by “strategically placed”? He’s clearly implying some deliberate malfeasance on the part of the Kardashians, putting adult material around children. He then hinted at some kind of QAnon-style conspiracy theory about them, writing:

“Yall know what that is Why that is And who is behind that”

So… he thinks the Kardashian family purposely puts porn where their kids can get it to what? Get them messed up early? Is that what he’s implying??

His story about his cousin began with them looking at porn magazines together. Ye had said it was what caused the family members to commit incest and implied it was what sent his cousin on the path to murder. Connecting these two memories really seems to imply awful things about his former in-laws. He added:

“Me as a dad      I wanted to change that for my kids”

He then shifted into more antisemitic hate speech, blaming losing the kids on the fact that “most lawyers are Jewish.”

He added in another tweet:

“I HAVE TO SUPPRESS THE FACT THAT MY KIDS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME AND EVERYONE JUST WATCHES”

In since-deleted tweets, the Can’t Tell Me Nothing rapper specifically called out JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Donald Trump, and Elon Musk for “watching and letting Kim take [his] kids from [him] in real time.” He added:

“Yall wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood, But I don’t get to be a dad. As celebrities we are family in a way. We are all in the same boat”

He followed up with another angry tweet:

“It cuts me to my core that my kids are being indoctrinated to serve ideals to black people and all these f**king celebrities just get the popcorn. You guys can make a difference. I’m f**king shaking typing this. I’ve had my rights stripped because I wore a f**king red hat. That’s when I had a breakdown and was put in the hospital”

See (below):

See more shocking tweets from his rant (below):

 

What do YOU make of these tweets, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Kim Kardashian/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Apr 22, 2025 12:00pm PDT

