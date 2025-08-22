Got A Tip?

Jack Blues Bieber Is 1 -- How Hailey & Justin Celebrated!

How is this possible?? Jack Blues Bieber is officially 1! So crazy!

Mom Hailey Bieber celebrated her baby boy’s first birthday on Instagram on Friday by sharing two adorable snaps of her cuddling her kiddo. They were even matching in white t-shirts! She captioned the pics:

“1 year of you my beautiful boy. Happy 1st Birthday Jack Blues, you are joy personified

Awww! So sweet!

Ch-ch-check it out:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

At the time of this writing, dad Justin Bieber has not posted a tribute or commented on the birthday. He did, however, post photos of himself making music. Considering he was just gushing about his wife on the ‘gram, though, we bet he’s doing something special for the birthday offline!

We hope Jack has the best first b-day!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments (below).

[Image via Justin Bieber/Hailey Bieber/Instagram]

Aug 22, 2025 14:00pm PDT

