Kim Kardashian Fans FURIOUS After She Filmed Spider-Man No Way Home Ending & Posted It On Instagram!

Kim Kardashian just pulled a major movie faux pas on Monday!

The KUWTK star apparently got a way to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home at home — but forgot that for most folks it’s not so readily available.

The film famously features some of the most shocking moments in any Marvel Studios movie yet. Don’t worry, we WON’T spoil them here — but Kim wasn’t so considerate because she straight posted the biggest one on her Instagram Story!

The KKW Beauty mogul just straight recorded a bit the ending of the movie on her phone and broadcast it on IG! WTF?! We’re not studying to be lawyers like Kim or anything, but that’s gotta be flirting with piracy laws, right? LOLz, it’s probably not that serious, but for the people who were waiting until they could rent the movie at home or even just see it at a less crowded theater, etc? DEVASTATING!

The move was particularly insidious because on IG Story there’s no way to put a spoiler alert with a delay like Twitter. And a video blasts right through safeguards like muted words. Straight to her 273 million followers.

A fraction of that following were clearly fans who for one reason or another hadn’t made it to the movie yet. See some of the infuriated responses from the spoiled masses (below):

“Kim Kardashian just spoilt Spider-Man on her whole story ” “Why did @KimKardashian just post Spider-Man spoilers on her ig story like she don’t got millions of followers ” “I’ve muted everything Spider-Man related on all my socials to avoid spoilers since I’m watching it tomorrow …. Just for Kim Kardashian to post a whole f**king spoiler on her ig” “I am DYING at Kim Kardashian spoiling Spider-Man. She is definitely going to blame North.” “The way I’ve avoided Spider-Man spoilers this whole time and than Kim Kardashian ruins it by posting it on her ig story ” “Don’t watch @KimKardashian Instagram stories if you haven’t seen Spider-Man. This bitch just spoiled a huge reveal ….I’m lightweight pissed” “anyone gonna talk about how kim kardashian also gets to watch new spider man in the comfort of her own home. they probs sent it to her and said “no photos” lol “

Thankfully the reality star got the message. She deleted the Story well before it would have disappeared on its own.

Stay safe out there from spoilers, y’all!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram/Sony/YouTube/Twitter.]