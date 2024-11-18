Kim Kardashian Delays Bar Exam Again -- And She 'Gets Mad When Anyone Brings It Up'!

Kim Kardashian‘s legal career just got delayed… again.

The first delay came after the SKIMS mogul took three tries to pass California’s so-called “baby bar exam” early in her journey to becoming a lawyer. Now, the real bar exam looms, along with the promise of fulfilling her dream to become a lawyer like her late father Robert Kardashian Sr. — if she can pass.

But according to The US Sun, the 44-year-old reality TV star has quietly decided to push back her bar exam until early 2026! Whoa! That’s quite a delay — a year beyond when she was initially supposed to take the test!

Related: Kim Gets Pulled Over In Cybertruck & Ticketed By LA Cop For THIS!

Per an insider who spoke to that outlet on Monday, Kim allegedly stopped studying for the bar exam in recent months. Citing other commitments including family and business ventures, the insider noted:

“Kim had originally planned to take the California bar exam in February 2025, but she is pushing it back to 2026. The reality is Kim hasn’t been able to study much for it yet, and there’s no way she’s going to be able to tackle the exam in February.”

The situation is dire, too. They added:

“She’s barely gotten through 20% of the coursework.”

Oof.

This marks a frustrating speed bump for the SKKN By Kim mogul, who was initially determined to become an official lawyer before her new legal show All’s Fair premieres next year. In that scripted Hulu series, Kim plays a divorce lawyer opposite co-stars Naomi Watts and Glenn Close.

But that dream is no longer possible in the next few months, the insider noted. They also claimed Kim is angry about it:

“Kim hates any questions about her pursuit of her legal credentials. She gets mad when anyone brings it up. She says she’s a full-time working mom of four with a business empire, so of course it’s going to take a little longer. But she’s also determined to have the damn law degree to her name.”

Yikes!

The insider tried to wrap things on a positive note, tho:

“She’s very stubborn on things like this and there’s no way in hell she is going to have it be said that she didn’t get it.”

Regardless, we’re still rooting for her. We know it’s tough with all that she’s got going on. Sounds like she has a ton of work to do, though. Thoughts, y’all??

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]