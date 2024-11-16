Kim Kardashian Gets Pulled Over In Cybertruck & Ticketed By LA Cop For THIS!

Kim Kardashian is learning firsthand why cybertrucks ruin your day!

Law enforcement sources told TMZ on Friday that the reality star was cruising down the Pacific Coast Highway in her brand-new Tesla Cybertruck the day before when a Los Angeles County police officer pulled her over. Why? All because of her tinted front windshield! Apparently, it was too dark for the vehicle regulations in California. And according to the outlet, the officer mainly pulled her over for this on the PCH due to how dangerous it is, as they impact driver visibility, especially at night.

However, Kim is not in too much trouble! The cop just gave her a fix-it ticket, meaning she must go to the sheriff’s station and show them the issue was resolved. If Kimmy Kakes does this, she won’t have to pay a fine. Simple! She ultimately was not bothered by the situation, or at least, did not make it known that she was at the time. The insiders noted the SKIMS founder was cool with the police — even after they cited her.

If you don’t know, this is not the first time Kim has been reprimanded for her tinted windows. Back in 2013, cops pulled her over in Calabasas for the same issue. However, she only got off with a warning at the time. She has been hit with several traffic violations since then, including speeding, parking errors, driving without license plates, and now because of her dark windows.

We guess Kim didn’t learn her lesson after the first time! Perhaps she will now! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]