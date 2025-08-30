Fans Drag Kim Kardashian's Unusual Venice Style! See The HILARIOUS Comments!

Kim Kardashian is a freak in the streets and is also simultaneously in the sheets! That’s what a lot of the commenters think about her latest look!

The reality star was at the DVF Awards in Venice, Italy, on Thursday night, and she made a splash in a Maison Margiela number that was… a little different. The sheer gray gown/jumpsuit hybrid was all flowing fabrics, complete with a cape — but unfortunately only it got tight in a couple places. And critics thought it looked less daring and more… well, brave is still the right word maybe, only they meant because it was so form-fitting and painful-looking!

First, check out the look for yourself and see what we’re talking about…

The look, fresh off the 2025 couture line, came with a hood and mask — leaning even more into the kind of nun horror thing. Very AHS.

In her IG post about it, Kim even included a look at the original — as well as a mirror selfie of the fit with no underwear!

In Kim’s own post, the comments are largely complimentary, like sis Khloé Kardashian writing simply, “Loooooove.” However, when you move out of that bubble?

Fashion Bomb Daily shared a vid of Kim walking in her outfit, intercut with the model who debuted it at the Margiela show — and the takes were a lot less kind and a lot more confused. Ch-ch-check out some of the hottest and funniest takes (below)!

“What in the Bene Gesserit camel toe is going on here ” “All i see are sheets and wedgies” “My hurt just looking at this. The walk made it no better” “Tbh, I like it… on the model” “Its giving American horror stories” “Looks more like a Kanye design for Bianca.” “wtf is this people” “Looks like rolling around in your bed sheets” “The garment is lovely; just not on her.” “This is meant for a tall supermodel stature” “Not everything is for everyone” “She should’ve just stayed with Kanye if this was the route she was gonna take”

There were plenty of folks who liked it, but it was definitely one of the more controversial fits Kim has tried lately.

But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Yay or nay??

