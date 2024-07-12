Kim Kardashian Admits She's Been A Bad Parent -- And Is Making THIS Major Change At Khloé's Urging!

Kim Kardashian‘s kids are about to be confronted with a MAJOR about-face in her parenting style!

During Thursday’s brand new episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the reality star admitted that she’s failed in one very important way as a parent: she’s been way too lenient! That’s right, the SKIMS mogul hasn’t laid down the law often enough or hard enough with her kids — North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5 — when they misbehave. And now, it’s time to make some wholesale changes!

The reveal came about in a pretty interesting way. See, Kim was chatting with little sis Khloé Kardashian about it. If you’ve been watching this season, we don’t need to tell you how opinionated Kim has been in her belief that Khloé is too strict with her kids True and Tatum! Khloé keeps those little ones on a tight schedule and runs her household with a proverbial iron fist. Which was too damn much for Kim! Until… now!

During the latest ep, Kim opened up about taking a recent trip to a therapist to talk about family discipline issues and ideas. The biggest takeaway from the expert? Reduce the kids’ screen time ASAP! Kim agreed with the idea and said she was going to implement it! She recounted to Khloé:

“Of course, it’s like, duh. But having strict rules on like, there can be no phones during meals.”

The SKKN By Kim mogul admitted she was so lenient about it in the past because she “never wanted to deal with” fights that would arise. And she acknowledged the kids were “going to fight and kick and scream for a week” about the screen time rules, but eventually “they’d get through it.” All true!

Impressed by her older sister turning over a new parenting leaf, Khloé said in a confessional:

“I am super proud of Kimberly for wanting to take a stricter approach to her kids. Sometimes it takes just a third party or a different voice for you to register something.”

Thinking to herself about the discipline issue in her own confessional, Kim pondered the dichotomy between her go-go business drive and her laid-back domestic personality:

“Why can I run these businesses and be really firm and I turn into a big p***y when I’m at home? I can’t do that. This is my most important job. I can’t have anyone run over me.”

Amen!

Khloé advised Kim that it would be better to start laying down the law ASAP, and stick to it, to avoid having a “mutiny” on her hands. The Good American founder counseled:

“Strict doesn’t mean you have to be this crazy monster, it just means implementing rules. No means no. No bribery, those types of things. … The minute you break, they are predators!”

That last line is too true. LOLz!!

Kim then owned up to thinking Khloé had been “too militant” about screen time and other discipline issues for True and Tatum, and acknowledged that she had simply gotten to her own breaking point:

“I finally was like, I’ve had it. I’m not dealing with the attitude. No! I’m just like, ‘the answer’s no.'”

And then, the real bombshell! A huge moment between the sisters! Kim admitted Khloé was “a little right” about being a stricter parent:

“I’m basically turning into Kourtney and Khloé. I’m shocked that I live in peace. Maybe Khloé was a little right. I can’t believe this is my life.”

Damn, Kim!! How did those words taste coming out of your mouth?! LOLz!!

Khloé didn’t gloat over the admission, though. She simply used a confessional to share concluding happy thoughts about Kim finally being ready to dole out a bit more discipline:

“I’ve been telling Kim this for years … be a little firmer … I am so happy Kim is finally on board with the follow through.”

Well, there you go! Thoughts, y’all?? Will Kim be able to stick to her guns on this major parenting adjustment?! Sound OFF with your takes (below)!

