Kim Zolciak Hooking Up With... Chet Hanks?!? This Surreal Life Teaser Is WILD!!!

Things got super steamy between Kim Zolciak and Chet Hanks during filming for the Surreal Life!

Last year, we heard rumblings of a romance brewing between The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Tom Hanks’ son amid her contentious divorce from Kroy Biermann. Sources told TMZ that the pair were flirty with each other throughout the two-week production of the MTV reality show in Columbia, where all the celebrity cast members live under the same roof. But Kim and Chet potentially went a lot farther than just some innocent flirting!

Related: Bethenny Frankel’s Ex-Fiancé Moves On After Breakup — With Olivia Culpo’s Sister!

A trailer for Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets teased a possible hookup between the two co-stars! In the clip, a shirtless Chet goes into a bedroom with the 46-year-old Bravo personality. It then cuts to the 33-year-old Empire alum leaning over her on the bed! OMG! In a confessional, he said:

“Kim is a MILF.”

Kim and Chet? Really? Did anyone ever see this coming?! We certainly didn’t! But perhaps she needed a little bit of fun with a younger guy to temporarily forget all the drama with her estranged husband and their finances! Good for her! Watch the trailer (below):

We’ll have to see what happens between them once the show airs next month! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you plan to watch the Surreal Life? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MTV/YouTube]