Bethenny Frankel’s Ex-Fiancé Paul Bernon Moves On After Breakup -- With Olivia Culpo's Sister Aurora!

Bethenny Frankel’s ex-fiancé Paul Bernon has a new woman in his life!

Last month, rumors started circulating that the Real Housewives of New York star and her man called off their engagement. A source told Deuxmoi she broke up with Paul in February, and that he’s “out dating publicly.” Neither Bethenny nor Paul addressed the speculation. But it seems pretty sure they’re over after six years together! For starters, a mutual friend of the exes confirmed to Us Weekly they ended things, saying:

“It just wasn’t going to work. They are so different — he’s an under the radar kind of guy.”

But now we have the most concrete proof — Paul has moved on!

The film producer was recently spotted getting cozy with Olivia Culpo’s older sister Aurora! According to Deuxmoi, an insider shared on May 18 that the two were “making out at The ‘Quin House in Boston tonight.” On June 2, Deuxmoi received another anonymous tip about Paul out with a woman. The source didn’t name names then, but more on that in a minute! They wrote:

“Ok so I’ve heard Bethany frankel and Paul bernon split up. I swear to god I’m sitting behind him and he is SUPER lovey dovey with a woman. … but looks soooooo in love.”

“In love”?! He’s down bad already?! There was no photo evidence of the dates attached to the tips, however so you know — grain of salt…

But flash forward to Thursday, and we got the butter to go with that salt: pictures of Paul and Aurora together!

In snapshots obtained by the gossip account, the pair were seen sitting next to each other on a boat cruise in Rhode Island. What’s going on in that state this week? Oh, just her sister Olivia’s wedding to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey! So Aurora seemingly brought the 45-year-old producer as her date for the big day! Ladies know a wedding date is a big deal! This isn’t exactly first couple weeks stuff!

And that wasn’t the only snap of the couple from the outing. Another image showed the 35-year-old content creator chatting with Paul in a parking lot. He stood with his arms crossed as they talked, but Aurora had a big smile on her face. See the pics of them together (below):

Wow!

And get this! When these pics dropped on Deuxmoi’s Instagram, the second tipster confirmed Aurora was the woman he was “super lovey dovey” with on the date! They commented:

“OMG this is 100% the girl I saw him with!!!!!”

He really wasted no time in finding a new, younger partner after the Bethenny breakup! Damn! Reactions to the new couple, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

