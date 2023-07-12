Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann's Friends 'Aren't Surprised' They Decided To Call Off Their Divorce?!

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann‘s friends saw this reconciliation coming?!

What a whirlwind Real Housewives of Atlanta have been dealing with as of late. From Kim and Kroy’s SUPER messy divorce, to her cameo (which was filmed in December) being full of nothing but praise for her former footballer husband, to now the divorce being called off. Who could’ve seen any of this coming?!

Well, the people who spend a lot of time with the couple, apparently!

On Tuesday, a source dished to US Weekly that the Real Housewife and her hubby’s besties “aren’t surprised” at all that the pair have currently called off their split:

“It was actually more shocking when they initially filed because they never saw any problems in their marriage.”

The insider said their friends “always held out hope they’d reconcile.” Aww! They must be a better couple than they seem in all these legal filings lately. Because if they were this toxic IRL, their friends would be thanking the heavens they finally were ending it!

The thing that DOESN’T make sense is all the vitriol that came after they filed for divorce. The money woes, the physical altercations, the police phone calls… all these don’t make them seem like a very happy couple at all! Heck, we can think of precious few divorces that got this contentious, and they were only at it for a few weeks!

We have to wonder if some of their inner circle are now second-guessing everything they knew about these two… We guess not since the source went on to say everyone is “thrilled” that Kim and Kroy have decided to work things out:

“They believed Kim and Kroy had an amazing marriage and would be together forever. They’re thrilled that they’ve decided to work on things. Everybody sees that Kim and Kroy have an incredible bond and they’re confident they’ll spend the rest of their lives together.”

Another insider told PageSix the pair’s friends were actually a big support system amid all the fighting:

“Kim and Kroy’s inner circle has been encouraging them to work through their issues. […] Their friends are optimistic that they’ll be able to really make it work, not just for their kids but because there is still a genuine love between them.”

We guess their friend group pushed enough to convince them to give it another go, and are pretty pleased with the results. But as a source told US Weekly on Friday, we should temper our expectations about a full reconciliation:

“They’re getting along so [Kim] called it off. Tomorrow might be different.”

Hopefully tomorrow continues the positive trend, and they are able to continue to work things out, especially for the sake of their four minor kiddos KJ, Kash, Kaia, and Kane. But we can’t help but wonder where they found the time to truly talk this out amid all the drama.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

