Kim Zolciak Gushes About 'Great' Marriage To Kroy Biermann In RHOA Cameo!

Well, we’ve really come full circle.

Kim Zolciak made her big return to Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday night and she used most of her cameo to brag about her happy marriage to Kroy Biermann! So, it’s a good thing they just managed to reconcile amid a nasty divorce!

In the special episode, which was filmed in December before the co-parents briefly split, Kim sat down with friends Shereé Whitfield, DeShawn Snow, and Lisa Wu for a group dinner. During the get-together, she recalled how Shereé helped introduce her to the NFL player when she and the athlete were competing in a local Dancing with the Stars-style charity event in 2010.

Related: Kyle Richards FINALLY Responds To Morgan Wade Affair Rumors!

The Kashmere Kollections founder recalled:

“I was like, literally, ‘Shereé, introduce me to Tight-Ass.’ You want to know what’s really funny? He said before I ever saw him, when I came up to that room to see you, he saw me from afar and he [has told me since], ‘I just knew when I saw you.'”

When asked to give an update on the relationship, the 45-year-old bragged:

“We’re still married, it’s 11 years, we’re doing great. So whatever I did, I [chose] the right person. Crazy, crazy.”

Aw! It’s a good thing they made up otherwise this whole scene would have been particularly tough to look back on!

As we all know, the reality stars called off their marriage in May when they both filed for divorce amid major financial issues. And pretty much immediately after, they began to attack each other with serious allegations, such as an alleged gambling addiction, substance abuse issues, kidnapping claims, and more. It was CRAZY!

Somewhat miraculously, though, on Friday, they were spotted as a family (with their four minor children Kroy, Kash, Kaia, and Kane) going to a church service. Then it was announced they called off the divorce! A source told People they were “getting along” better recently and “trying to make it work for the kids,” including eldest daughters Ariana and Brielle. Meanwhile, another insider told Page Six:

“Kim and Kroy’s inner circle has been encouraging them to work through their issues. […] Their friends are optimistic that they’ll be able to really make it work, not just for their kids but because there is still a genuine love between them.”

TBH, it’s kinda hard to figure out when they had the time to get along amid all the legal fighting, but we suppose it’s a good thing they calmed down and are now trying to work this out!

Related: NeNe Leakes Reconnected With Sworn Enemy Kim Zolciak

Elsewhere in the RHOA reunion, the Don’t Be Tardy alum, who was an OG Housewife from 2008 until her spin-off began in 2012, told her pals:

“We will always be connected.”

Funny enough, the dinner chatter later drifted to other topics, such as kids and grandkids, legal trouble, career updates… and divorce! Just not Kim’s. When the series first began, Shereé was split from her ex Bob Whitfield, and DeShawn and Lisa both split from their husbands amid seasons 1 and 2, respectively. Now they all know what divorce is like! In a confessional, Shereé reflected:

“I love these girls. There’s a love, a respect for each other. We go to dinners, go have drinks, you know just check in on each other. The past drama isn’t worth holding on to, and to be honest, I don’t remember a lot of it.”

So sweet!

While they tried to stay focused on the present as much as possible, Shereé couldn’t help but tease Kim about her appearance, noting that her “tits look smaller.” The guest star revealed she couldn’t “breathe” because her slim-fitting black bodysuit was so tight. Thanks to Kim, they then all toasted “to being f**king real, baby.” Shereé added later:

“This is to authenticity — OGs for life!”

What a fun return for Kim! And it shows how solid the couple was just months before their whirlwind (temporary) breakup! Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Kim Zolciak/Instagram]