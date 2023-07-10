Kenya Moore SLAMS 'Truly Evil' Kim Zolciak For Lying 'Through Her Plastic Teeth' During RHOA Cameo -- & Andy Cohen's Confused Too!

Guess there are some enemies you just can’t make amends with…

Kim Zolciak made a cameo on Real Housewives of Atlanta, and the brief appearance has already managed to reignite her feud with Kenya Moore!

Of course, the most notable part of Kim’s return was the fact she gushed about how “great” her marriage to Kroy Biermann was. She said all this in December, when the cameo was filmed, and then months later she and the footballer both filed for divorce and got entangled in a messy and bitter divorce battle. Things changed on Friday, though, when Kim suddenly called off the split. So, it’s been a whirlwind!

Related: Jen Shah Reveals What She’s Doing In Prison!

Calling BS on everything the Kashmere Kollections founder had to say on RHOA, Kenya took to Twitter after the episode aired on Sunday night, arguing:

“One thing Kim is going to do is lie through her plastic teeth”

DAMN!

She went on to address the dinner scene in which Kim caught up with pals Shereé Whitfield, DeShawn Snow, and Lisa Wu. During the chat, Moore’s name came up and the 45-year-old quipped:

“Uh, really? That bitch is still alive?”

You can bet the former Miss USA pageant queen wasn’t happy with the diss — and she took to the bird app to clap back! Sharing a clip from the show a fan posted (while accusing Kim of being racist), the actress wrote:

“This comment is truly evil. I’m not a @Kimzolciak fan but I never kicked her when she was… sorry IS down…learning of her divorce, foreclosure, repossessions, gambling accusations, unfit mom claims and canceled show. Now begging @BravoTV and producers to come back to #RHOA.”

One thing Kim is going to do is lie through her plastic teeth #RHOA https://t.co/PHyZMpdIjZ — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) July 10, 2023

This comment is truly evil. I’m not a @Kimzolciak fan but I never kicked her when she was… sorry IS down…learning of her divorce, foreclosure, repossessions, gambling accusations, unfit mom claims and canceled show. Now begging @BravoTV and producers to come back to #RHOA https://t.co/vZXXgAqp53 — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) July 10, 2023

Oof! Just airing all her dirty laundry!

Related: Morgan Wade’s Ex Was Suspicious Of Friendship With Kyle Richards?!

Interestingly, Kenya’s not the only one surprised by — and maybe a bit suspicious of — what Kim had to dish on the show! Andy Cohen also revealed on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Monday morning that he was “surprised” Kim decided to stay married after all the drama that has gone down. He revealed:

“I was really surprised to hear Kim and Kroy got back together, especially after, like, I had like a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago, and it sounded like irreconcilable differences at that time.”

While he didn’t reveal any more details about their conversation, it’s not hard to imagine what “irreconcilable differences” he was picking up on! We mean, the co-parents were accusing each other of some serious s**t! The athlete was going after his wife for her alleged gambling addiction which supposedly “devastated” the family financially. Meanwhile, she claimed he had a substance abuse issue and wanted him drug tested. Then there were several instances in which police were called to handle disputes between the duo, including a 911 audio recording about kidnapping allegations!

To say things got messy is a massive understatement! So, just like Andy, we’re more curious than ever to figure out what changed her mind so fast?! And were things really that good between the couple in December? So many questions! For now, what do U make of Kenya’s reaction to Kim’s shade!? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via The Real Daytime/WWHL/YouTube]