Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann About To Start Living Together Again As She Returns From Filming Reality Show!

Either they’re about to get it on or this is about to be the most explosive reunion… well, maybe, ever.

Kim Zolciak is officially headed home to Georgia after wrapping filming on MTV‘s The Surreal Life, which has caused her to be in Colombia for the last couple of weeks, according to TMZ sources on Wednesday. She’s literally in the air as we speak!

Upon her return to the States, she’ll be going directly to her mansion — you know, the one she’s still sharing with her ex Kroy Biermann and their four young kids.

And, TBH, it’s hard to know what the reunion’s gonna be like! In the last week, there’s been some ugly developments in their (second) divorce. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum called out her hubby for still regularly having sex with her, despite filing for a legal split. And he’s proudly confirmed they’re totally getting it on! He just doesn’t think it should stop him from ending the marriage at the same time! Cause it’s super normal to be f**king amid a divorce! LOLz!

With this in mind, their reunion could be VERY fiery — for one of two reasons. First off, they have a s**t ton to be worried about — such as severe debt and the fact their house is up for foreclosure in November! We wouldn’t be surprised if they get into a blowout fight over these issues. But… if they’re feeling pent up from all that time away, they could just as easily take their anger out on each other with a bit of (fake) makeup sex!

TMZ‘s insiders have learned the plan for now is for the exes to continue cohabitating, mostly because neither of them has anywhere else to go. Interestingly, people close to them are pretty positive the Don’t Be Tardy leads will bang again! But that remains to be seen. For now, at least! What are YOUR predictions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Kim Zolciak/Instagram]