Kroy Biermann Admits He's Still Sleeping With Kim Zolciak -- But STILL Wants To Get Divorced!

Well, according to Kroy Biermann, his estranged wife Kim Zolciak‘s claims were true! But it doesn’t change anything…

As we previously reported, new court docs obtained by TMZ revealed the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s wild claims that she and her former NFL star hubby have been “repeatedly” having sex ever since he filed for divorce (the second time). Apparently the good times just wouldn’t stop, and that pushed Kim to request they pull the plug on the divorce — with her argument being pretty fair. How could their marriage be “irretrievably broken” if they’re still living together and hooking up on the reg? She said the last time they slept together was just a couple weeks ago on September 7!

Kroy’s arguments have primarily been aimed toward the family’s financial issues, which he blames on the 45-year-old’s alleged gambling addiction. With all things considered, though, he didn’t deny her claims they’d been getting down and dirty. In fact, he confirmed it! He just… said who cares?

On Tuesday, new legal documents obtained by the outlet stated the 38-year-old admitted he DID have sex with his wife a few weeks ago, but that hot husband-and-wife action “does not indicate a desire to reconcile” and he “remains steadfast in his desire to divorce.” He said them hooking up shouldn’t really be considered anything serious when it comes to their split. WHAT?! He’s still consummating the marriage! He’s being so unfair!

The former outside linebacker wrote that their home is due to be foreclosed in November, and he just wants to sell it and pay off their seemingly endless debt. He also wants to get their kids out of the toxic environment they’re in, and finally just move on past this entire breakup.

And yet… he’s still having sex with her, so… They still married. What do YOU think, Perezcious divorce experts, does she have legal grounds? Is he hurting his own case while helping himself to the goods??

Messy, messy, messy! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em (below).

