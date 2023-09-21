Dance His Way Outta Debt?? Kroy Biermann Offered $150K From Male Strip Club To Perform!

Hope might not be lost for Kroy Biermann!

The NFL player has been having a hellish time with massive money problems lately — but there might be a saving grace! If he’s willing to strip for it!

The male strip club Kings of Hustler in Las Vegas just offered up the hunk a chance to make $150,000 (plus likely “a ton of money in tips”) if he’s willing to get on stage and entertain. The club’s manager Brittany Rose told TMZ that if Kroy will “perform a live strip tease” at their Sin City location, the money is all his!

That said, there are some stipulations. Kim Zolciak‘s hubby has to be on stage for at least 15 minutes — where he will be expected to take it ALL off (except for his underwear). He will also be required to give the audience lap dances “at the request of big spenders.”

Oh, and to cap it all off, the 38-year-old must take a ride on the “Golden Boner” — a mechanical bull that’s shaped like a d**k! LMFAO! Those pics would be worth their weight in gold!

Just for the record, these are the kinda performers the Hustler’s clientele is used to:

Hawt damn!

Despite how crazy this sounds, it’s 100% a REAL offer! The NSFW club sent Kroy’s team the deets on Wednesday and they’re just waiting to hear back. OMG!

TBH, they’re reaching him at the perfect time. The dude’s desperate for cash as his Georgia mansion nears foreclosure (again) after failing to make mortgage payments. He also owes others over $1 million bucks and is dealing with a likely pricey split from his Real Housewives of Atlanta ex, who reportedly isn’t helping him dig their family out of debt.

Considering he only has until early November to figure out how he’s going to save his house, stripping doesn’t seem like such a bad option! We bet Bravo fans would no doubt turn up in droves. Them singles would add up! He should totally do it, right? Let us know what U think about this offer (below)!

