Kim Zolciak Is Returning To Reality TV Amid Money Issues & Dramatic Kroy Biermann Divorce!

Kim Zolciak is back in the game!!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has been making news for a while now with her ongoing divorce drama involving estranged husband Kroy Biermann. But based on this new claim, it sounds like she’s got other plans in the works. And hopefully some money coming in with it!

According to a report published by TMZ on Wednesday morning, the Bravo vet will be joining the cast of The Surreal Life for the forthcoming season of the show. And she’s not alone!! Other cast members reportedly include the likes of Johnny Weir, Chet Hanks, Josie Canseco, Ally Brooke, OT Genasis, and Macy Gray. Quite an assortment!

Per that outlet, Kim and the rest of the cast were flown down to Colombia this past weekend to prep for filming. Production begins “this month” on episodes, so the whole thing came together pretty quickly. Of course, The Surreal Life was a staple in the 2000s before being resurrected last year. And now, it looks like Kim will be part of that!

This also means she’ll have at least some money coming in to combat mounting debts and money issues involving her and Kroy’s situation. We have been reporting a ton about how that’s been a persistent problem for the Don’t Be Tardy alum and her estranged husband. So, maybe there’s a proverbial light at the end of the tunnel here with that, at least. Ya know?!

But anyways, she’s back!! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via WENN/Bravo/YouTube]