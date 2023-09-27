Ben Affleck Gives Jennifer Garner A Ride -- One Week After The Exes Were Spotted Hugging In His Car!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner wear many hats… ex lovers, co-parents, co-stars, and now… carpool buddies!

On Tuesday, the former spouses were spotted linking up in Santa Monica, California, where the 13 Going on 30 star hooped into Ben’s rig for a car ride! It’s not clear where exactly the pair headed off to, but photos obtained by multiple outlets showed the Batman v Superman star in a gray crewneck, blue jeans, and white Nike sneakers, while his ex-wife sported a black long sleeve shirt, gray pants, and some stylish loafers. And it was all smiles as the two greeted one another before she stepped into his black Mercedes! See (below):

Ben Affleck gives ex Jennifer Garner a ride in his car after intimate hug caught on camera https://t.co/G8j4cHiQu9 pic.twitter.com/9n7Gjihrr2 — Page Six (@PageSix) September 27, 2023

It’s a real full-circle moment to think this would have likely been a real eyebrow-raiser for the other Jen in Ben’s life 20 years ago. Jennifer Lopez, Ben’s current wife and then-fiancée, would be forgiven for being cautious about Garner. After all, Ben famously fell in love with the Peppermint actress while co-starring alongside her in 2003’s Daredevil — while still engaged to the pop star! But now it just looks like some co-parenting done right. And as a divorced parent herself, J.Lo seems to totally understand!

Earlier this month, the exes were spotted hugging in his car during what looked like a custody swap of their daughter Seraphina, 14, showing the world that despite ending their marriage, there’s still a lot of love and respect between them. The two also share Violet, 17, and Samuel, 11 — but this time around, it didn’t look like any of the three kiddos were present… Maybe the co-parents were heading off to meet them somewhere?? Who knows!

