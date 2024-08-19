King Charles Reportedly Cuts Off Prince Andrew’s Private Security Detail Amid Eviction Battle

King Charles III has begun cutting off Prince Andrew amid their eviction standoff!

As Perezcious readers know, for months now, the monarch has been trying to get his brother and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to move out of their home, the Royal Lodge. The Duke of York signed a 75-year lease on the property in the early 2000s, so he has no intention of leaving. Still, Charles is fighting against his stay and wants the co-parents to move into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s old place, Frogmore Cottage. Last we heard, His Majesty was tired of funding his younger bro’s ritzy lifestyle — and now he’s doing something about it!

Related: Prince Harry & Prince William ‘Will Never Reconcile’

On Sunday, The Sun reported that Charles has stripped Andrew of his 10-person private security team!

Just like Harry, when Andrew stopped being a working royal following his Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre scandal, he lost his police protection. He also lost his annual allowance, per Us Weekly. Unlike the Duke of Sussex, Charles has been helping Andrew maintain police protection at the 31-room mansion, where the private security team was stationed. But according to a Palace insider via The Sun, all this is coming to an end. They dished:

“Everyone is speculating this means the Duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge because what other reason could there be to take his security away? They are all working the final weeks of their contract till the end of October. It’s not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them. It isn’t a secret that the King wants him out.”

Wow! It’s currently unclear if Andrew plans to pay for his own security detail or what his next steps are.

Interestingly, sources also told the outlet that the Royal Household has no plans to move any other royals into the property (should Andrew ever leave). Instead, they want to find a new tenant for the place. They’re probably looking for a way to make some money off the property, which requires expensive upkeep every year. As the current tenant, Andrew is supposed to be responsible for $503,000 a year of upkeep, but photos obtained of the property suggest he’s been avoiding doing the necessary work, The Mirror reported in May. This is yet another reason Charles may want him out.

Meanwhile, two apartments are being refurbished at Kensington Palace but neither of them is being saved for Andrew, The Sun noted. That said, it doesn’t sound like he has been persuaded to leave his abode yet, but it’s interesting that Charles is threatening him with the security! Previously, The Times sources claimed one of the big reasons the 75-year-old wanted Andrew at Frogmore was because it “has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge.” So, now it seems like Charles is trying to force Andrew’s hand.

There’s just one problem with his plan. According to The Sun, Charles is still paying Andrew £4 million a year to keep him afloat. This is seemingly unrelated to the money he spent on the mansion’s security detail. (Why does he need with that much money if he’s not working or paying for his own security? Jeez!) If Charles really wants to stick it to Andrew, he could revoke all his brother’s funding. We bet Andy would listen to his demands then! But right now, it doesn’t seem like the King is ready to be that mean! We’ll see what happens if this eviction debate rages on, though!

Despite this battle, the father of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie arrived at Balmoral Castle on Friday for a summer holiday, the outlet noted, where he will join Charles and other family members for a vacation. So, they may be beefing over this house, but it’s not a complete rift!

Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via John Rainford/WENN/MEGA]