Prince Harry LIED About Losing Virginity Behind Pub -- Claims Rupert Everett!

You know that whole story about Prince Harry losing his virginity to an older woman behind a pub? You can scratch that from your memory… cause it maybe never happened!

In a truly unexpected interview with the Telegraph (that came out on Thursday but originally took place the day Spare was released), actor Rupert Everett revealed a big piece of royal insider scoop! The My Best Friend’s Wedding star claimed he knew a lot about the mystery woman Harry lost his virginity to, and nothing about the story that made it into the tell-all was accurate. Oh. Do tell

The 63-year-old My Policeman lead claimed:

“By the way, I know who the woman he lost his virginity to is. And it wasn’t behind a pub. And it wasn’t in this country.”

When the reporter asked if the Duke of Sussex had maybe changed details of the story to help keep the lover’s identity a secret, the performer “had a twinkle in his eye,” as the newspaper noted, while responding:

“I’m just putting it out there that I know.”

Such a tease. LOLz! Not surprisingly, a source close to the renegade royal quickly clapped back at the claims, telling the publication:

“Amazing that [Everett] would know such a personal detail better than Prince Harry himself.”

Hmm…

What’s it gonna take to get Rupert to spill all the tea?!

As we mentioned, Harry wrote extensively about his first time in the pages of his memoir, which was released in early January. While he did not name where or with whom it happened, he claimed his first time having sex was a “quick” romp around 2001 when he was 17. In the passage, he revealed he was surprised when his royal aide Mark Dyer came to visit him at Eton College “looking grim” and wanting to learn the truth, he described:

“I suspected he was referring to my recent loss of virginity. Inglorious episode, with an older woman. She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace.”

He added:

“Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub. Obviously, someone had seen us.”

In reality, Mark wanted to know if Harry was really doing drugs as rumors claimed. Harry denied the reports at the time (though we all know he’s done his fair share by now).

As for the lucky lady in the story, rumors have swirled for years that actress Elizabeth Hurley (who is 19 years older than the Archewell founder) may have been the one to shag the prince, but she vehemently denied the speculation before the book’s release. Harry was also linked to Chelsy Davy on and off from 2004 to 2011. He seemed particularly fond of her in the book, noting:

“She didn’t care what anyone thought. She wore miniskirts and high-heeled boots, danced however she wanted, drank tequila like me, and all of this made me really happy.”

Before settling down with Meghan Markle in 2016, he was also linked to Caroline Flack, Ellie Goulding, and Cressida Bonas. So many possibilities, and maybe the real story isn’t even out there yet?! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? How does Rupert (of all people) know how Harry lost his virginity — and why would the latter make this up?! Sound OFF (below)!

