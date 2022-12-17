Elizabeth Hurley Addresses Rumor She Took Prince Harry’s Virginity!

Elizabeth Hurley wants to make one thing clear: she did NOT shag Prince Harry!

As you most likely know, the Duke of Sussex’s 416-page memoir, Spare, is set to be released on January 10 of next year – which reportedly plans to drop some juicy details, including about his very first sexual encounter. According to The Times magazine on Saturday, one of “the most extraordinary disclosures in Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, Spare, is that as a teenager he lost his virginity to a beautiful older woman in the countryside.” Say, WHAT?!

He apparently doesn’t provide any names nor share more details to clue anyone into who it could be. However, the outlet claimed the mysterious woman was rumored to be none other than Elizabeth! Per TMZ, the outlet did not share exactly where the rumors came from, only noting that she used to live in a farmhouse in Gloucestershire and mentioned in previous interviews how she’d have some fun in front of the fireplace at the house. Meanwhile, King Charles III does have a home — the Highgrove House — in the area. But beyond that, the outlet didn’t share anything else about how they made the connection! They simply state in the piece:

“There’s a rumor it was Hurley.”

But when asked if it was true, the 57-year-old actress immediately shut it down, saying:

“Not me. Not guilty. Ha!”

She then added:

“No. Not me. Absolutely not.”

Wow! Welp, there you have it!

As we previously reported, the autobiography includes some revelations that Harry was not looking to share with the world. A source even shared with The Sun that there were concerns the book was “sexed up,” explaining:

“The book has been back and forth between Harry and [ghostwriter] J.R. Moehringer and the publishers a few times. They wanted more than was in the first draft, and then Harry wanted to refine things after the Queen passed away. But there has been extra toing and froing that people don’t know about. This is because the publishers wanted more areas covered and more detail on some things that were already included. There is a real concern that that means Harry has had to sex up the book and include revelations that even he might not even be that comfortable with.”

Another insider mentioned that the book “is much worse than people think.” Of course, we won’t know what is really in the book until it’s released in 2023 – so we’ll have to see if Harry does open up about his first time in the memoir. And if he spills the tea, everyone can take Elizabeth off the list of potential partners!

