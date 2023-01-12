Prince Harry's Memoir Put King Charles 'In A Terrible Position With Camilla'

As expected, King Charles III is not happy with his son over his memoir Spare. The main point of contention seems to be the fact Prince Harry put Charles’ wife, Queen Camilla, on blast!

According to an Us Weekly source on Thursday, Charles is most upset with the 38-year-old for putting him in a “terrible position” with his wife — who is furious after being slammed in the tell-all! The insider dished:

“Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions, and it’s put him in a terrible position with Camilla, of course, now that she’s been dragged into the equation.”

Oof.

Buckingham Palace has continued to keep quiet about the claims in the book, but we’d think Camilla would want her hubby to clap back at some point! We mean, she was called out several times by the Duke of Sussex, including for supposedly leaking Meghan Markle and Princess Catherine’s feud to the press! Not really the best thing for her image — which Harry also had plenty of thoughts about.

While speaking to 60 Minutes on Sunday, the Archewell founder called Camilla “dangerous,” arguing:

“Because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image. That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade off information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”

In other interviews, though, he tried to walk back some of his harsh comments by insisting he understood she was just trying to navigate her way through the media frenzy of joining the royal family. But still, the damage was done!

After hearing these accusations and others in the tell-all, the new monarch has no plans to make amends with his son, says the source — and he’s instead waiting for Harry to just get over it all and move on. They explained:

“That’s really crossed the line in more ways than one, but there are so many egregious comments and revelations from Harry that his father doesn’t know where to start. He has hope that in time the dust will settle and Harry will soften his heart toward his family, at least he hopes so. But he’s not going to push or apologize.”

Yeesh! No apology? Harry’s not gonna like that! How does he expect things to get better if he doesn’t do his part??

This is a similar response to Prince William, who is reportedly not planning to speak to his brother anytime soon following Spare! This just has us even more curious about what the King’s coronation in May is going to be like! While a guest list has not been finalized yet, there’s still a very real possibility Harry could attend the historic event. But, damn, it’s going to be awkward AF if the family doesn’t at least try to make amends between now and then! Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

