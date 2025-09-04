Got A Tip?

King Charles Shares Rare Candid Health Comments Amid Cancer Battle

King Charles Shares Rare Health Update

King Charles III is opening up about his health.

The monarch visited the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital on Wednesday to officially open the new facility and meet with staff, patients, and volunteers. While there, the 76-year-old stopped to chat with a prostate cancer patient named Matthew Shinda, per Hello! magazine. When asked how he’s doing amid his recovery, Charles told the patient:

“I’m not too bad.”

Good!

After listening to Matthew discuss the challenges of getting a diagnosis, Charles shared:

“I’m very sorry about that, it’s so frustrating. … Half the problem is detecting it, isn’t it, in time. … The great thing, I think, is they’re getting better and better at dealing with these things. The trouble is there’s always hope down the road.”

Later, the father of two met with another patient, Jacqueline Page, in the elderly care ward, and the 85-year-old told His Majesty that she’s “wearing out.” Charles quipped:

“I know, this is the terrible thing, as I am discovering already. The bits don’t work so well when you get past 70.”

Charles, who will turn 77 in November, has been battling an undisclosed cancer diagnosis for nearly two years after undergoing a treatment for a benign enlarged prostate in January 2024. He was briefly hospitalized in March for negative side effects of his treatment, but he seems to be doing fairly well lately, all things considered. Sadly, his condition is reportedly thought to be incurable.

See photos from his meaningful visit (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

We’re wishing him well as he continues to fight this disease.

Thoughts?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

