Listen To This: Casually Say It's Love!

The DJ/producer world is dominated by men, so we LOVE seeing women break through that glass ceiling and emerging triumphant!

Kito‘s Wild Girl featuring Empress on vocals is one of those cool songs that has so much commercial appeal. This should be a global hit! Why it hasn’t yet, we don’t understand.

This reminds of Regard’s new hit with Troye Sivan and Tate McCraw, You. BUT Kito released her song first!

This is hipster pop!

