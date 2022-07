We love this song for so many reason!

First, Kito is a female producer/artist. There are not enough of them in the music industry!

And, secondly, dropping vocals on Recap is Perezcious faves VanJess – with a guest rap by Channel Tres.

We can’t quite discribe the track.

Nu disco? Dance soul?

Whatever it is – we really dig it!

Check it out above!

