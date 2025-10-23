Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Controversy As She Continues Hiding Rocky’s Face Online

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t messing around when it comes to her youngest’s privacy, and she doesn’t care what anyone thinks!

Ever since The Kardashians star and Travis Barker welcomed their son Rocky, they’ve chosen to protect his privacy by never showing his face publicly. They always make sure he’s looking away from the camera or cover his face with an emoji, even after a photo of the child’s face was unfortunately leaked. It’s a pretty standard move for most celeb parents these days — though very different from both their pasts.

Related: Kim Kardashian Finally Addresses Travis Barker Hookup Rumors!

Obviously, all their other kids are highly visible online and on TV, and they have been since they were children. So, the move is surprising to some fans, who are growing tired of the secrecy. But Kourt doesn’t care!

Late last week, Kourt shared an Instagram carousel of moments from the Halloween season, including a snapshot of the 23-month-old standing behind the wheel of a vintage car. His face was blocked by a pumpkin emoji. See:

Super cute!

But one annoyed fan complained in the comments:

“Still acting like we care what the kid looks like.”

A different user called them out, blasting:

“This is a sign you care btw”

Ha!

And Kourt even reacted! Subtly addressing the controversy and standing her ground, she liked the comment defending her! Good for her! It’s a good point, too. If you’re spending the time to comment, you probably care!

See the full post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Thoughts? Let us know (below).

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]