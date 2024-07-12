Kourtney Kardashian Had 'Anxiety' Over 'Brutal' Paparazzi In Australia Taking Pics Of Baby Rocky!

Kourtney Kardashian went into momma-bear mode over her trip Down Under!

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 48-year-old reality star is gearing up to head out on the road with husband Travis Barker for the Blink-182 tour in Australia. And she’s not traveling all by herself! Kourtney is, of course, bringing their baby boy Rocky with them. However, she isn’t fully comfortable with the plan. As the momma admits on the show, she has “anxiety” about her youngest son coming on the trip — all because of the paparazzi.

While discussing the upcoming tour in Australia with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, Kourtney questions whether or not she should be going. The Lemme founder laments “it’s a lot” to bring a kid on her travels, to which her sister argues:

“It’s the best time to travel with a baby.”

But that’s not what Kourt is really worried about! She explains Rocky is “super easy,” and the flight will be “fine”:

“I could either have a carrier and cover him or have a stroller.”

The thing she has to worry about? The “brutal” paparazzi in Australia. As Kimmy Kakes puts it:

“It’s just when you land and get there, actually, the paparazzi is brutal, from the moment you land. It’s paparazzi city. Just so you know.”

And that’s what really gets the mother second guessing if she and Rocky should go on tour. Kourtney hasn’t “shown” her son to the world yet, other than pictures on social media where you can’t see his face. In California, she’s more comfortable going out and about with him due to the protections in place. But there are “no paparazzi laws” in Australia, hence the anxiety. She says in a confessional:

“I’m starting to get a little bit of anxiety about going to Australia. Rocky hasn’t been seen and in California, there’s a law that if I don’t show the baby’s face, the paparazzi has to blur his image. But in Australia, supposedly there are no paparazzi laws, so they can take the photo and, you know, sell their image. So I think even knowing that we’re going on a plane with a lot of people, I’m just feeling really protective. It’s just a lot to think about.”

Well, Kourtney ultimately didn’t let her fears deter her from going! She, Rocky, Penelope, and Reign went to Australia earlier this year! And everything was fine, as it turns out. Check out some pics from her trip (below):

It looks like Kourtney and her kids had a great time in the end! Hopefully, they didn’t have to deal with a lot of paparazzi during their travels. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

