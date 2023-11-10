Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy With Travis Barker Was Her 'Scariest'!

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, were nervous wrecks in the days leading up to the birth of their first child together. And who can blame them after she experienced some scary moments in her pregnancy!?

Perezcious readers will recall the 44-year-old reality star had to undergo emergency fetal surgery to save their son’s life in September following a complication during her pregnancy. Naturally, Kourtney and Travis were worried following the health scare – as any parent would be. So in the days leading up to the Poosh founder giving birth, the couple were extra cautious. According to a source for Us Weekly, she even “went to the hospital days before she gave birth” just in case:

“Kourtney and Travis were very nervous toward the end, this was the scariest pregnancy she has had.”

Oof. It’s no wonder these past nine months have been terrifying for Kourt. She and Travis nearly lost their kid! That’s bound to make any mom scared until the end of the pregnancy. Fortunately for Kourtney, she had the 47-year-old musician by her side through it. The insider noted that she felt more at ease through Travis’ support:

“Travis was right by her side supporting her. Both parents are feeling so very blessed to be new parents and are so grateful that Rocky Thirteen Barker is in this world!”

And thankfully, both mom and son seem to be doing well and are home now following the birth! Another source told Us:

“Kourtney and Travis are doing amazing since bringing home their son. They stayed in the hospital a few extra days because they wanted to play it extra safe after their health scare this summer.”

The insider noted the pair are “so protective of their baby boy.” In fact, Kourtney and Travis are being so careful when it comes to their newborn that they limit who gets to see him right now. It sounds like only their inner circle, which obvi includes the KarJenners, got to meet Rocky Barker! The source explained:

“They haven’t let many people come around the baby and are remaining fairly isolated at home. Of course, the family has seen him and they think he’s absolutely perfect. All the kids are so excited to have a little brother, and they’re taking turns helping Kourtney and Travis out any way they can. They’re so happy to be home where they can enjoy their privacy and just celebrate this new chapter. It’s a very happy time, and they feel beyond blessed.”

We’re so happy for Kourtney and Travis! It’s great to hear all is well after such a scary experience! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

[Image via The Kardashians/Hulu, Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]