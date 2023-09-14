Aw! Kourtney Kardashian Is REALLY Missing Travis Barker Now That He’s Back On Tour Following Fetal Surgery!

Kourtney Kardashian gave her hubby Travis Barker a special shout-out on social media, and it’s clear she’s not loving their current separation.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, The Kardashians star posted a video of the Blink-182 drummer rocking out on stage. She captioned the post:

“I miss my husband”

Aw!!

Related: Elon Musk & Grimes Secretly Welcomed Third Child, New Biography Reveals!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Trav reposted the clip while sending a similar message, saying:

“I miss you my wife.”

So simple… and so sweet! These two are so close, so it’s no wonder the separation hurts.

Of course, current context also has something to do with Kourt missing her man, too. It was just about two weeks ago that the musician had to rush home from tour to be by the Poosh founder’s side for his wife’s “emergency fetal surgery.” As we later learned, that was done to save their baby boy’s life amid pregnancy complications.

After giving the pregnant reality star some time to rest, the 47-year-old rock star determined it was safe for him to return to Europe to continue with the band’s concerts last week. We have to imagine it’s hard to have Travis gone after the scary situation! But pretty soon Baby Kravis will be here and they’ll be together again!

Thoughts?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]