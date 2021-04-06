Kim Kardashian Is Now Officially A Billionaire, According to Forbes

The moment we all knew was coming sooner or later is here: Kim Kardashian is (finally) officially a billionaire, according to Forbes.

The mother of four joined the magazine’s elite list of billionaires on Tuesday morning — more than 10 years after she was first mentioned by the outlet in light of her prodigious Twitter following. My, how she’s grown and developed in the last decade!

According to the business mag, Kim’s wealth shot up from an estimated $780 million back in October to just over $1 billion in assets today. That’s thanks to a wide variety of business moves, including all her cash from longstanding reality TV deals and various other endorsements. But the billion is mostly made up of two big-time business opportunities that Kim has grown and developed to the max: KKW Beauty and SKIMS.

After first founding KKW Beauty in 2017, Kim has seen her direct-to-consumer makeup line flourish — right alongside that of competitor and half-sister Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics. For this Kardashian though, the beauty line has grown from contouring kits to eyeshadows, concealers, lipsticks, and even fragrances; by 2018, KKW Beauty was bringing in more than $100 million in revenue.

Last year, the 40-year-old really upped her game when she sold 20% of the company to cosmetics conglomerate Coty for $200 million. Today, the entertainment and fashion mogul retains roughly 72% of the company, and Forbes believes her stake alone to be worth somewhere north of $500 million. So many zeroes! LOLz!

SKIMS, too, has found success with the direct-to-consumer model. While that company hasn’t released any revenue numbers, a source familiar with the business told Forbes that internal data values the shape wear company above $500 million. Kim’s reported personal stake in it has been estimated at half of that. Add in cash assets, stocks, and real estate, and voila — Kim’s a ten-figure business woman!

But the timing of all this is interesting, to say the least.

For one, it’s a head-scratcher to see this news announced now, when little sis Khloé Kardashian is being put through the media ringer over that pic her family wants wiped from the internet. Is the Kim news today simply some old-fashioned diversion tactic voodoo from momager Kris Jenner?!

Even more interesting is the timing related to Kim’s divorce from Kanye West. Heck, it wasn’t long ago that Kanye’s net worth was meticulously reported on, and here goes Forbes doing the same thing with Kim. And all this after famously denying Kim’s net worth claims a year ago! Guess they’ve just got to get it all out before the divorce decree becomes official, or something!

What say U, Perezcious readers? We all pretty much expected this day would come soon, right?! Or are you skeptical about the numbers and unsure about Kim’s stack??

Sound OFF with your take on all these big-business developments and how they might affect her divorce down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Will Alexander/WENN]