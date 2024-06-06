Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Scar From Emergency Fetal Surgery In Latest Episode Of The Kardashians -- Whoa!

Kourtney Kardashian is revealing the extent of the emergency surgery she and baby Rocky both survived.

On Thursday’s installment of The Kardashians, the Poosh founder gave fans an up-close and personal view of her latest scar! You remember, right?! From the terrifying emergency fetal surgery she underwent to save baby Rocky’s life?!

While posing for a maternity shoot, the mom of four stood proud in garments from her new Boohoo collection. But most notably was the circular scar on the left side of her pregnant belly. See (below):

OMG!

She said in the episode:

“I have a scar from my surgery where they went into my amniotic sac.”

She also referred to herself as “a fragile little egg.”

It’s still not exactly clear what the surgery specifically did — but all we know is that it helped keep her and baby Rocky healthy! And we’re so glad for it! Thoughts? Let us know in the comments down below.

