Kourtney Kardashian Reveals What Led To ‘Terrifying’ Emergency Fetal Surgery For Son Rocky

We’re FINALLY getting more details about Kourtney Kardashian’s “terrifying” emergency fetal surgery while seven months pregnant!

On Thursday’s premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu, the 45-year-old bravely spoke about the traumatic experience while carrying her fourth child Rocky — her first with husband Travis Barker. She explained:

“We had planned a scan at home, so that all the kids could see the baby. The doctor who will come to the house to do the scan is a high-risk doctor, who’s really detailed and thorough at looking for everything. And something caught his eye where he wanted me to see a couple specialists.”

She didn’t reveal exactly what was discovered in the specialists’ scans, but noted it came on quickly, so timing was everything. She underwent the surgery the very next morning:

“The timing of it was miraculous. That saved everything. My doctor’s like, ‘There’s nothing that you did wrong. It’s not age-related. It’s just a super rare thing that happened.’”

Related: Kim Kardashian Is ‘Not In The Mood To Deal’ With ‘Miserable’ Khloé! Ouch!

Unfortunately, Travis had just left the country to head to Europe for his Blink-182 tour, so she recruited her momma Kris Jenner to take her to the hospital. But sadly, she couldn’t even get a hold of her hubby to fill him in because his plane’s wifi was down:

“The thing that was awful was his WiFi was broken on the plane. I was sending him updates and my mom was sending him updates. He couldn’t get anything and he kept checking, like every two hours on the plane, ‘Can you reset the WiFi?’”

And by the time he touched down and was able to check his phone, Kourt had already gotten the surgery because “they had to do it right away.” But thankfully, her “superpower” came in handy during the “stressful” situation.” She explained:

“There’s some superpower that I have — that in emergency situations, I get really calm. And then right when we left, I was like, ‘Okay, I can take a deep breath. I could cry. I could get it out.’”

For the remaining two months of her pregnancy, doctors ordered her to lay low:

“There’s a hole in the amniotic sac from where they had to go into the surgery. So, I’m not allowed to drive. I’m not allowed to stand for more than 20 minutes. I’m really not leaving the house.”

The Poosh founder admitted it’s an area of “trauma” for her and Travis, but is ultimately just grateful doctors were able to act so quickly:

“I just feel so grateful that how everything played out and for the doctors that really helped make the best decisions that really saved our baby. After this happened, I was like, ‘God’s got this. We’re good. This is a miracle and we’re just going to be super positive.’”

So scary! We’re so glad she and baby Rocky are okay!!

[Images via The Kardashians/Hulu]