Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Speaks Out After Needing 'Urgent Fetal Surgery' To Save Baby Boy's Life!

OMG! It has been a very scary and emotional time for Kourtney Kardashian!

On Wednesday, the reality star confirmed she was hospitalized for emergency surgery amid a pregnancy scare! Alongside a black-and-white photo of her holding her husband Travis Barker‘s hand in the hospital, she shared on Instagram:

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom [Kris Jenner], thank you for holding my hand through this.”

The 44-year-old went on to acknowledge how unexpected this was following “three really easy pregnancies” for Mason, Penelope, and Reign, her children with ex Scott Disick, adding:

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Oh, wow! How terrifying!

But thank goodness Baby Kravis is safe!!

Ch-ch-check out her important update (below):

We are SO glad everything’s okay!!!

As Perezcious readers know, we’ve all been worried for the family since Blink-182 postponed several European tour dates last Friday so the drummer could travel home to El Lay for an “urgent family matter.” Trav then posted snaps from an airport prayer room, causing fans’ to fear something may have been wrong with the model.

Days later, the Lemme founder was seen with the rock star as they left the hospital together — and Kourt’s belly bump was still very visible. A source told People on Monday she was already feeling better after a “brief” stay in the medical facility, with an insider adding:

“She is happy to have Travis back home, too.”

It appears Kourtney, who announced she was expecting in June, is in the clear now because the band is set to hit the road again on Friday, Travis revealed in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon:

“God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.”

God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday. — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) September 6, 2023

We’re sending love and prayers to the couple!

What a terrifying thing to have happen after they’ve tried so hard to get preggers! Here’s to hoping the rest of the pregnancy goes smoothly!!

