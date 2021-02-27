Kourtney Kardashian Remembers Crying Over Kim Calling Her The 'Least Exciting To Look At'

No one knows how to insult you as well as your siblings do. And for the Kardashians all those most devastating quips are saved for posterity in classic KUWTK clips.

Like that time Kim Kardashian got pissed off at Kourtney for not being able to make a photoshoot — and said she was “the least exciting to look at” anyway. Ouch.

We never forgot it, and you know what? Neither did Kourt!

While getting her makeup done by Kylie Jenner in her latest YouTube video, the mother of three opened up about how hurtful the episode really was.

Video: Kourt & Scott Talk Getting Married In New KUWTK Clip

When her baby sis asked her about the insult, Kourt recalled:

“Oh my God, I was literally crying, do you remember? At the time, I took it really personally, and I was like, ‘Why would someone in my family say something like that?'”

They even got Kim on the phone to talk about it — which felt a little awkward if we’re being honest!

The Skims founder had to admit:

“Yeah, that was such a low blow.”

Kourtney at least said it didn’t still bother her:

“Now, obviously, I can laugh at it, and it’s like a funny thing.”

Hmm. We’re not so sure we believe her, tbh! It’s not the sort of thing that you can brush off! Though obviously you’ll always forgive your sister…

See Kourt and Kylie talk about that and much more — all while getting a glow-up (below)!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/KUWTK/YouTube.]