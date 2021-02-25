Is There Still Hope For Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Despite Them Both Being In Relationships?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been through a LOT over the years!

Today, the proud ex-couple has an admirable co-parenting relationship — and they clearly care about each other, even though it comes no longer in any romantic sense.

But what if it all changed?! What if Kourt and Scott recognized they have always been meant for each other, and… got hitched?!

Wait, WHAT?!

Sounds crazy and random, right?? Normally, we would’ve agreed with you. But not after seeing this week’s teaser clip of Keeping Up with the Kardashians! In it, the Flip It Like Disick star appears to get serious about the potential of a far-off marriage to the Poosh founder, saying he’s ready “right here, right now.” Could something like that really be in the cards one day?!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

WTF?! Of course, reality must enter the picture at some point, too! Both Kourtney (with Travis Barker) and Scott (with Amelia Hamlin) are in promising new relationships right now. So it’s tough to imagine them getting back together, to say the least. But never say never, we suppose… especially with all that encouragement from Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian! JEEZ!!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? After seeing this KUWTK clip (above), does that change your perspective on whether Scott and Kourt could ever get back together again???

