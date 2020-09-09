Meet The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City In SPICY First Trailer!

It’s here! The newest Real Housewives franchise for you to obsess over, the first in FOUR YEARS!

And this one is all about one of the number one no-nos when it comes to conversation at the dinner table: religion.

And no, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are NOT all Mormons! In the spicy first trailer, stars Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Jen Shah explain their faiths include Mormon, ex-Mormon, Jewish, Pentecostal, Muslim, and Swinger! Oh, maybe that last one wasn’t a religion…

But don’t worry, reality TV fans — just because they’re religious doesn’t mean there won’t be drinking, sex, fighting, and all the other vices you’ve come to love from your Bravo-lebrities!

Ch-ch-check out the exciting first trailer (below) to see what we mean then tune in to Bravo on November 11!

Just because they say prayers, doesn't mean they're angels. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres 11/11! Full trailer at: https://t.co/y5ShEgM6aK ❄️#RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/hI3BZ13S2z — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 9, 2020

[Image via Bravo/Twitter.]