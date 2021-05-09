Here Is How Kris Jenner, Hilary Duff, Jennifer Lopez, & More Celeb Mommas Celebrated Mother’s Day!

Happy Mother’s Day, Perezcious readers! People all around the US are celebrating the holiday dedicated to all the mommas out there, including some of our favorite celebrities. Many have already hopped on Instagram to pay tribute to the women who made them, raised them, or have just been their partner in crime.

Here are some of the aww-inducing and touching posts celebrities have shared in honor of their mothers.

Kris Jenner

The momager got a whole lot of love from her famous children, especially from daughter Khloé Kardashian. The Good American founder shared an adorable picture of the pair smiling together, writing in the caption:

“Happy Mother’s Day to my Queen! You are my heartbeat!!! Without you we are nothing! Thank you for EVERYTHING you do for each and everyone of us. You are love in human form. I will never be able to express how much we all love, adore and cherish everything about you But I will try every single day. I love you queen mommy.”

Kris also posted a little shout out to the mommas of the family too:

Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck honored his ex-wife in a sweet post, which featured snapshots of the former couple with their three kids Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. He gushed alongside the images:

“So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother’s Day. Love, their Dad.”

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez said being a mom was her “greatest joy” alongside a stunning pic with daughter Emme and her mother.

Hilary Duff

Hubby Matthew Koma praised Hilary Duff’s strength in a beautiful message:

“Watching this one grow into a mother of 3 has easily been the most humbling experience of my life. The patience, power, love & empathy required to mom the way she moms is so far beyond anything I could dream of possessing. Ba, you do it all with such grace and make it look way too easy. This year, especially, would have ruined our kids if it weren’t for your ability to navigate us with sensitivity and balance. Thank you for being the leader of our pack. Thank you for three beautiful kids and I’m sorry for my involvement that contributes to any ticks, cowlicks, or irrational fear of shrimp allergies. We are the luckiest.”

Kristen Bell

So, Dax Shepard decided to go the cheeky (literally) route for his wife.

“Mom’ing has changed since I was a kid…and I’m here for it. Look at this specimen: kind, patient, nurturing, hilarious, Uber talented, generous, hard AND soft. My girls and I hit the MegaMom Lottery in spectacular fashion. We are so grateful and so in love with you.”

The Frozen actress also shared a hilarious snap of herself with a puppet character:

Too good!

Pink

The 41-year-old singer received a loving tribute from husband Carey Hart, in which he shared a throwback of her and their kids Willow Sage and Jameson Moon. Pink also took the time to honor her mom:

Reese Witherspoon

The 45-year-old actress gave a shout out her mom, Betty:

She then shared some throwback pics of her three kids Ava, Deacon, and Tennessee on Instagram Stories. Take a look at some of them (below):

Blake Lively

It comes as no surprise Ryan Reynolds decided to playfully troll his wife on Mother’s Day. The actor first started off the post, saying:

“It can’t be said enough… you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I’m grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives,” he began. “I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism.”

Then, it took a bit of an NSFW turn:

“Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you’d hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I’m lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother’s Day, my love.”

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel celebrated her first Mother’s Day after welcoming daughter Khai with boyfriend Zayn Malik. She actually honored her adorable tot on the ‘gram, confessing:

“The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy! I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai !! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days.”

Chrissy Teigen

John Legend praised his wife for overcoming what has been “a year that tested her.” He shared on IG:

“Happy Mother’s Day to my wonderful wife. It’s been a year that tested you in so many ways but you’ve come through stronger, wiser, happier and a better mother than ever. I’m so fortunate to have you as my partner, my inspiration and my best friend. I love you forever.”

Kylie Jenner

Can we just say Stormi looks so cute — especially in these new photos Travis Scott posted for Kylie!

Michelle Obama

Barack Obama pulled out all the stops for the former First Lady, adding how he hopes:

“You’ll take a moment to thank the women in your life who love you in that special way that mothers do: biological moms, adoptive moms, and foster moms; single moms, grandmoms and godmothers; aunts and mentors—all the people who come to mind when you think about Mother’s Day. Or take a moment, like I will, to remember the moms who raised and sustained us, and who we miss every day—no matter how long it’s been. All of these amazing people deserve our gratitude, today and every day.”

[Image via WENN, WENN/Instar, Adrianna M. Barazza/WENN]