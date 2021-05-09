Ryan Dorsey Honors Naya Rivera On First Mother's Day Since Her Tragic Death

It is such a hard day for so many people who are experiencing the heartbreak of no longer having their special someone here — which is something Ryan Dorsey knows all too well.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old shared a beautiful tribute to the late Naya Rivera, who tragically passed away in a drowning accident last year. The Instagram post features the Glee alum smiling directly at the camera while her son Josey stares at a delicious bowl of ice cream in front of him. Despite the joyful moment, Dorsey expressed so much pain in the caption he included with the pic:

“We can’t say the word happy but we’ll say thank you for being a mother & giving me this sweet amazing boy. #mothersday.”

Yeah, we’re just sobbing over here. Take a look at the emotional post (below):

Wow, what a special moment that truly captured the love she had for being a momma. But we cannot deny that it also just breaks our hearts. The actor did not forget his own mom and took a moment to also celebrate her with an amazing photo of her and Josey, saying:

“Happy Mother’s Day Grammy…Thanks for all the support, unconditional love, all the help, your patience, thoughtfulness, and everything you do. We ❤️you.”

AWW!

Back in January, the actor penned a sweet message on what would have been Naya’s 34th birthday, saying:

“Just as surreal as it is real that you’re gone. If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense… 34..I could just hear you saying “Ah, I’m old AF now!” Ha…Rest easy old lady…”

That same month, the Big Sky star also expressed how proud he has been of Josey throughout the difficult adjustment period without his mother, writing:

“This little boy…man…I couldn’t be any prouder of someone. At such a young age, he’s endured more than anyone should at 5 years old. Without even fully realizing it, he lives the #keeppounding mantra every day with his resilance [sic].”

He added:

“You’re so strong, so brave, and so kind. I will always be proud of you and we will always #keeppounding b/c that’s all we can do.”

The first Mother’s Day without Naya must be so tough and bittersweet, but we must acknowledge how Ryan has done such a great job in honoring his ex-wife’s legacy not only for his son but everyone else as well.

