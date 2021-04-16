Hilary Duff Opens Up About 'Anxiety' Around Breastfeeding & Having S*x During Third Pregnancy

Hilary Duff is an old pro at motherhood now, and she’s not afraid to open up about her experiences.

Hilary and her husband Matthew Koma welcomed their new baby, Mae James Blair, back in March (her third child, and his second). In an interview with Dr. Eliot Berlin for his Informed Pregnancy Podcast, the Disney alum opened up about her third pregnancy and giving birth to her daughter.

Related: Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Had A Baby & The Name Is A Heartwarming Tribute!

Back in 2019, the actress had opened up about her journey after she decided to stop breastfeeding her daughter Banks. Now, she admitted to Dr. Berlin that feeding has always been “really hard” for her. She shared:

“I’d say it was the easiest with Luca. All of the babies latch really great, I’m just not a huge milk-producer, so it’s emotional for me. In fact, this is the first baby that I haven’t supplemented with yet, so I’ve just exclusively been breastfeeding her. I’m going to keep trying that for a couple of weeks.”

Despite the fact that things have been going well for Mae and her momma, Hilary’s past experiences still affect her. She reflected:

“Right now, I don’t know that I’m not producing as much as I need, but I think since I haven’t in the past, I have tons of anxiety that I’m not, and that she’s not getting enough, and then I’m in my head, and then I don’t feel like enough, and then the spiral continues from there. … I’m not even at week three yet, so I need to just sit back and chill and trust that my body is doing the right thing. And she’s gaining weight.”

While there are pros to breastfeeding this time around, there are cons, too. She explained:

“Just still painful and it’s hard, and it’s even harder having the other two that I know need me so much, and this takes up such a huge portion of the day. It seems like every 20 minutes I’m feeding the baby, and I have to be sitting in one place, and Banks is still not quite old enough to understand, even though she has been amazing with the baby. It’s just hard.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the 33-year-old recalled her pregnancy with Mae compared to previous experiences. There was one major difference, she dished:

“S*x really was not interesting for me at all this time around. So toward the end — where with Banks that felt like a really helpful-slash-fun tool — this time I was like, ‘Nope, not for me.’ And it, like, annoyed me majorly when people would say, ‘You know what really gets things started?’ I’m like, ‘Nope!'”

The Younger star pondered:

“I don’t know if it was maybe having more kids and trying to keep up with everybody that just made it kind of at night feeling exhausted and just really not like a ton of time. I felt like a little more protective of my body this time around.”

Related: Katy Perry & Miranda Kerr Speak On ‘Unconditional’ Love From Their Kids

Luckily, her musician husband was totally supportive. She joked:

“Poor Matt… Maybe he was like, ‘This is for the better right now.'”

It really does sound like she’s got this mom stuff figured out. Congrats again to the happy family — we hope she enjoys every moment with her newborn.

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Matthew Koma/Instagram]