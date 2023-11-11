Kris Jenner Shows Support For Daughter Kylie’s Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Ahead Of SNL Hosting Gig!

Did Kris Jenner just low-key give daughter Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Timothée Chalamet her stamp of approval?!

The 27-year-old actor will host Saturday Night Live for the second time this weekend. And it appears his girlfriend’s beloved momager made sure to show her support for him on social media beforehand! She took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to repost a promo video for the show. Tagging the Timothée, Saturday Night Live, and musical guest Boy Genius, she wrote:

“Tune into SNL tonight!”

Related: Designer Betsy Johnson Accuses Kylie Of Copying Her Ideas!

The official account for the show also reposted Kris’ supportive message on its Stories. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

We cannot help but think if Kris is taking a moment to promote his upcoming project, the 66-year-old seems to not only approve of this relationship, but things must be serious between Kylie and Timothée! Perezcious readers know the Dune star and 26-year-old makeup mogul were first romantically linked back in April of this year. They finally confirmed their relationship during a PDA-filled appearance at Beyoncé’s concert in Los Angeles in September.

Although the pair went public with their relationship, don’t expect them to talk about it! Last month, Timothée also spoke to GQ about wanting to keep some things to himself when it comes to his personal life, including his relationship with Kylie:

“Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you’re trying to live a private life. I can’t say that this stuff doesn’t matter because my intense fandom has led me to where I am.”

While the couple have remained relatively quiet about their relationship, they have been spotted out at events together more and more over the past few months. And we are keeping our fingers crossed that we’ll see Kylie show up to support Timothée at SNL!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Kylie Jenner/Instagram, TheEllenShow/YouTube]