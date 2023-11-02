Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Make Joint Awards Appearance! And They Look Amazing!

Kylie Jenner may have a new fashion line, but her most talked about accessory is still Timothée Chalamet!

As Perezcious readers know, the makeup mogul just broadened her business horizons with a new fashion brand by the name of Khy, and while it may have stirred up some drama right out of the gate, it still landed her an invite at the prestigious Wall Street Journal Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards in New York City — which she recruited the Oscar nominee to be her plus one for!

That’s right — the duo went together and did the red carpet thing in a major public outing!!

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet turned their latest red carpet outing into a date night. We're just like realizing things: https://t.co/4lKTYWBSa5

(????: Getty) pic.twitter.com/o5PxyLOaRh — E! News (@enews) November 2, 2023

On Wednesday, the love birds showed up at the Museum of Modern Art for the event in matching black ensembles. However, they still opted to pose for pictures separately on the red carpet. We guess they’re not quite ready for *professional* couple pics just yet!

Later in the night, the mother of two was presented with the Brand Innovator award and took the podium looking flawless as ever in her fitted sleeveless top and column gown to accept… and we’re sure Timmy was cheering her on in the crowd! It was definitely all smiles when the two sat side-by-side!

An award winning fashion designer and an Oscar-nominated actor?? Talk about a power couple!! You can see more pics from the evening HERE.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

