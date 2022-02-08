Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Reveal Their Daughters Sleep On Floor By Their Bed!

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are opening up about a stinky bedroom scenario!

In a new episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the couple recounted a recent icky mishap that went down in their shared bedroom, and in the process revealed that they let their two daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 7, sleep in the room with them — on the floor, to be exact!

The Good Place star began:

“You know the girls sleep on the floor of our bedroom.”

Um… we didn’t, momma, and it’s half really cute, half like they’re family pets. LOLz! But please go on!

The 41-year-old star noted that they watch How It’s Made as a family to go to bed before explaining that, a few nights ago, she started to “smell a really raunchy smell” in the room. She recalled:

“I go, ‘OK, my family has gas, big D.’ I wake up in the morning and I go, ‘Wow, nobody’s gas has dissipated, but it also smells like it’s burning.'”

Kristen did everything she could think of to get rid of the stench; she washed the sheets and opened the room’s French doors.

But nothing helped. Bell continued:

“Now, Delta, the little one, she is smell sensitive. So she goes, ‘You know what, I do smell it.’ Lincoln and Dax can’t be bothered, so Delta and I are, well, being gaslit.”

Ha! However, the Punk’d alum did then join the investigation team and had his daughters check the room for stray dog droppings from the family’s many pets — but none were found!

Turns out, the couple’s mattress was the source of the stink. Bell revealed:

“I lean down and smell the mattress, Dax’s corner, his feet corner of the mattress, and I almost hit the deck. I almost passed out it was so strong.”

The couple finally realized that their OOLER mattress pad, which needs to be filled with water, had been accidentally filled by Shepard with an old protein shake (which smell like literal death half the time even before they’ve had hours to rot).

This isn’t the first time Bell and Shepard have gotten candid about smelly situations in their private life. Over the summer, pals Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spoke on Armchair Expert about not bathing their own kids until “you can see the dirt on them.”

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window star only exacerbated the controversy by agreeing with the celeb couple, later sharing on The View:

“Sometimes five, six days go along. I mean, they don’t smell… I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up.”

After the comments caused an uproar, Bell backpedaled and told ET she was JK, sharing:

“I think people maybe need a little bit of a lesson of what is a joke and what is not. Because now people are acting like this is an actual Supreme Court case.”

The jury still may be out on whether Kristen was joking or not, but at least the case of the big bedroom stink is closed!

[Image via Ellen/YouTube]