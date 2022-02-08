'If You See Something, Say Something' -- Instacart Worker Saves Sick Man's Life After Smelling Gas Leak In His House

This is such an inspiring story!

We are seriously so thankful that there are people like this out there in the world who go above and beyond, and do the extra thing, in order to help those around them!

Such is the case with Jessica Higgs, a woman who works as a shopper for the grocery delivery service Instacart. Her actions on behalf of a senior citizen in need have restored some of our faith in humanity!

Higgs went viral late last week on TikTok after posting an emotional video in which she recounted how she helped an elderly man who was on his own. In the clip, which has been liked on the social media app nearly four million times as of Tuesday morning, Higgs said she was delivering food to the older man’s house. The man’s daughter had made the order on his behalf, as he was physically unable to get groceries for himself.

Higgs explained when she arrived, she immediately realized something was very wrong. Along with writing “if you see something say something” in a graphic on her video, she explained the situation (below):

“I’m going the extra mile for this customer like I always do, but for whatever reason, this time I was going even further. You’re not supposed to go inside someone’s house, but I used my judgment and I brought the groceries inside and I put them down wherever he wanted me to put them, and you’re not supposed to but I did.”

Quickly, Jessica determined that the man “looked sick.” Her suspicions were confirmed when she realized very quickly that things were amiss inside the residence. Upon stepping into the house to drop off the groceries, Higgs started to feel dizzy. Alarmed, she messaged the man’s daughter with her suspicions, explaining:

“I was in there maybe five feet and I got dizzy. I said, ‘There’s got to be a leak.’ [The man] might not be doing good because of this leak.”

Whoa!

Acting fast, the man’s daughter sent her son over to check on the situation, and a leak in a propane tank was quickly discovered. Ever thankful, the woman later changed the delivery tip to $100 and told Jessica about the situation, saying:

“[Higgs] definitely saved my dad and my younger son’s life!!!!”

Incredible! And so happy it wasn’t so much worse!

Here is Jessica’s full video about the ordeal (below):

So aware of her surroundings! TikTok users from around the world quickly seized upon Jessica’s story. And celebs reacted positively, too! Supermodel Bella Hadid complimented the young woman’s quick-thinking and decisive actions, writing this in the comments (below):

“You are not ‘just an insta cart worker’!!!!!! U R helping people every single day in ways u probably don’t even know. Thank U for being U!!!!!!”

Others added more praise, as well, like Dove Cameron:

“i don’t have words for how much this moved me. i’m so grateful that you exist.”

Awww!

Thousands of other comments chimed in from there, calling Jessica a “hero” and more. Truly an inspiring and fortunate tale! Even Instacart came forth with their praise, releasing this statement (below) to E! News about Higgs’ heroism:

“We are constantly inspired by the incredible people who choose to be Instacart shoppers and intentionally make a positive impact in the lives of others. This story touched our hearts and we are grateful for shoppers like Jessica.”

Love it!

