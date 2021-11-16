Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Reveal Their OTHER Hollywood Crushes!

Sorry, Brad Pitt and Riz Ahmed! There are some new men in Hollywood who have captured Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell’s hearts at this time!

During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show Monday, the couple opened up about their current celebrity crushes. Although the 57-year-old Fight Club actor previously held the number one spot on his list, the 46-year-old comedian revealed that Pitt was demoted and replaced by someone else. Ouch! Who may that be, might you ask? Well, it is apparently none other than Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo. He explained to Ellen Degeneres:

“I’m embarrassed to say, I did what these men do — I got a younger model. I watched this ‘Drive to Survive’ thing on Netflix … And then I became obsessed with Formula One, and then I interviewed Daniel Ricciardo on the podcast, and then he and I kinda hit it off. Then, I pushed hard, got a phone number, and we’ve just really been building this thing that’s culminated in us seeing the world together, really.”

Don’t believe it? There is plenty of evidence showcasing their budding bromance on social media — including one picture from July featuring the two in some matching overalls. He wrote in the caption at the time:

“(over) All good. (over) All ways.”

Clever! Ch-ch-check out the snapshot (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard)

But how does Kristen feel about her husband’s new crush? She is apparently thrilled by it, gushing over how “cute” the guys are before adding:

“I fully support this.”

As for The Good Place actress’ picks, Dax revealed during a game of “Five Second Rule” that she’s currently obsessed with Peter Dinklage, Vincent D’Onofrio, and T.I. What about her former guy, The Night Of star?! You can watch the entire game (below):

Don’t worry, though! Even with their celeb crushes, they still only have eyes for each other! During the conversation at one point, Degeneres brought up how ripped Dax got while in quarantine. He previously revealed that his physical transformation was all thanks to working out six days a week, weight lifting, “protein shakes, going bananas,” and “heavy testosterone injections.” Apparently, the hard work paid off as Kristen cannot get enough of her man:

“Isn’t he a hunk? Look at this guy! Now he’s a big boy. I got no complaints!”

The Veronica Mars alum also has been working out, with her hubby praising on the show:

“I don’t want to objectify you, but we are married. This outfit, I couldn’t get my eyes off. Look at the buns!”

To which Kristen joked back:

“It’s not objectification, I am proud because I have fun a lot of work into them. Dax has created a wonderful space for our family to work out.”

Ugh, we just love them!

Reactions to their new celebrity crushes, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kristen Bell/Instagram]