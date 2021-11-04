Dax Shepard Remembers Kristen Bell’s Jealousy When He Was In An Open Relationship!

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard may be totally devoted to each other now, but he almost lost her early on by keeping his options open.

The couple have a reputation for being open about their relationship, whether about Dax’s relapse last year, their unusual parenting methods, or their frequent therapy visits. But it’s one thing to be open about your relationship — having an open relationship is a whole different ball game!

Related: The Way Dax & Kristen Talk To Their Daughters About Sex May Blow Your Mind

Surprisingly, though, that’s what was going on when the pair first started dating. The Parenthood alum reflected on it during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show (below), when the actress asked the last time his wife got jealous. He replied:

“My wife’s incredibly confident, as she should be. There was a ton of jealousy at the beginning of the relationship, for pretty good reasons… I had been in an open relationship for nine years, I was blacked out a big chunk of my life. You know, there were a lot of things for her to be concerned about.”

Fair enough!

His baby momma had previously shared a little bit about that experience with POPSUGAR back in 2017. She told the outlet:

“We were dating for about three months, and I already knew that I was in love with him and he was hesitant because he knew he was still dating other people. He sat me down and said, ‘I can’t have this right now. I think you’re wonderful, but I am still dating other people.’ And then I, like, liquefied and fell to the ground, but I felt incredibly respected that he had the balls to tell me we weren’t in the same place.”

It only took four days for her future hubby to realize his mistake (apparently, he told her the other person he was seeing was “just not as interesting as you”), and the rest is history.

Related: Kristen Fell ‘More In Love’ With Dax After He Sucked Out Her Clogged Milk Duct?!

Back on Drew, Dax acknowledged:

“I’d say once we got engaged, some kind of switch for me seemed to change. And I find her to be incredibly not jealous, which is an incredibly hot characteristic in a partner.”

In another segment (above), K-Bell also brought up the early days of their romance, saying:

“So, in the beginning it was nerve-wracking dating Dax knowing his history of recovery and he’s just this big force, but I was like, no, he’s got it inside of him. He’s got all this goodness. And I have been proven right! Because no one is as affectionate — I’m not even as affectionate with our girls as he is. And hopefully, they’ll grow up healthier and happier and safer.”

Aww. The love and respect between Kristen and Dax is so clear. As always, we appreciate them sharing the love with us!

[Image via CBS/YouTube]